Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €172.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €116.23 ($136.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €162.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a one year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.