JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.14. 68,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

