JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.81. 120,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

