JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $332,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 66,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $603.47. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,248. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

