JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

