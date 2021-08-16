JMP Securities Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Root stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $27,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $151,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

