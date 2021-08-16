Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 199,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.