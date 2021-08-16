Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,209 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $1,878,160.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

