Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

JRNGF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,155. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.