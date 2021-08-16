Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $127.43

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.43, but opened at $121.11. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,178,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

