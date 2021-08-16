Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KLTR stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

