Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

