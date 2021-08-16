Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 274.1% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAO stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. KAO has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

