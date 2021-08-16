Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 274.1% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KAO stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. KAO has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.
KAO Company Profile
