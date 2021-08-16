Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.68% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,429. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $3,644,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

