Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of BDEC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

