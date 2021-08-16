Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $110.39. 96,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

