Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 3,395 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 88,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of UJUL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,408. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.

