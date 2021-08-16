Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

