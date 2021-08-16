Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 123,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 90,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.32. 1,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

