Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,744 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 337 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

