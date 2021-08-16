KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.80 on Thursday. KE has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

