Keep Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.59 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $218.99 million and $24.59 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.77 or 0.00907422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00105181 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,010,620 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

