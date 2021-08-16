KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $202.60 or 0.00438401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $125.09 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00921992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00109456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047151 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,405 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

