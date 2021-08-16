KeyCorp Comments on Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkeley Lights in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of BLI opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

