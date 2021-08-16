KeyCorp Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $19.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.53.

IQ opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $139,608,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,786,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,774,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

