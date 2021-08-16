Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

