Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 366.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 309,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

