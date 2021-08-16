Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KGSPY traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

