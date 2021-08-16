Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

