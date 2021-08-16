Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

