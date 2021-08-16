Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

