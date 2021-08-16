Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.45 ($125.24).

Shares of KBX opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

