Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KOTMY opened at $63.50 on Monday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32.

