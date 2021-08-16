KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.52 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $246.41 million and $3.52 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

