Kusama Price Tops $294.35 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $417.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $294.35 or 0.00638681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

