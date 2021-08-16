Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KCCFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,503. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

