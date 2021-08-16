Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.00. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $304.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

