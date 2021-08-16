L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.05. 57,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

