Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.90 on Monday, hitting $587.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,057. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

