Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.90 on Monday, hitting $587.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,057. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
