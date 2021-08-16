Lanceria Reaches Market Cap of $7.76 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 226.1% higher against the dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $1.88 million worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.99 or 1.00022712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.57 or 0.00926528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.94 or 0.06858726 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

