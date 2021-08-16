Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

