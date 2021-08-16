Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

