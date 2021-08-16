Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 50.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,511. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

RMD traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.