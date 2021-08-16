Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,413 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $386,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

CONE traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,891.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $84.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.