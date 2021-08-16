Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,557. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $420.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

