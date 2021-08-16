Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

TSE:LGO traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.72. 74,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.38. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

In other news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.