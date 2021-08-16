Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LSDAF stock remained flat at $$137.58 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.30. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

