Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.
