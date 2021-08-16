Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 426,666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Leap Therapeutics worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

