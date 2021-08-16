Ledyard National Bank Takes $181,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

