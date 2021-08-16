Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LGGNY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

